Designer Paavo Tynell was a master of lighting design, whose creations are still coveted in Finland and around the world. However, you can see his lamps in many places in Helsinki. We toured five great Tynell destinations under the guidance of an expert.

The people of Helsinki The eyebrows of lovers of cultural environments were raised last November, when the restaurant Meiccu announced that it was selling its SpongeBob Tynellin designed lamps at auction.

Located in Meilahti, Meiccu, or the former Kuusihokki, is considered one of the iconic Helsinki restaurants, whose interior has preserved its original spirit exceptionally well.