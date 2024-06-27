Design | Kauniainen Posti had no seats even for the staff – Then the chair legend’s daughter intervened

Design|Yrjö Kukkapuro’s daughter Isa Kukkapuro-Enbom took action when she noticed that Posti employees were either standing or sitting on top of the parcel boxes.

A granarian Isa Kukkapuro-Enbom walked to Kauniainen’s temporary Post Office on Monday and got bored.

A designer legend Yrjö Kukkapuron as a daughter, she immediately noticed that the workers were standing, and there were no seats to be seen on the ground. There were only Posti’s plastic boxes. Yrjö Kukkapuro is especially known as a designer of chairs.

“I asked if you don’t have any chairs here and the employee replied that there isn’t, but we’re sitting on those blue boxes, that’s fine,” says Kukkapuro-Enbom.

This did not suit the daughter who works as a producer-writer at all. In a moment, he had announced that he could borrow chairs for the diversion point, so that the young workers would not have to waste their days standing.

Isa Kukkapuro-Enbom pictured in his father’s artist studio.

And already the next day, two chairs were delivered to the Post Office.

The chairs were the Alnus Nelonen model designed by Yrjö Kukkapuro in the 1990s, which is ecologically made of alder wood.

Kukkapuro-Enbom only took two chairs, because only two people work at the Post office at a time.

On the spot at Posti, an employee told Kukkapuro-Enbom that he must ask his supervisor for permission to receive the chairs.

“I said hey, they’re just chairs. There is nothing dangerous in them”, says the chair ambassador with a laugh.

And so the chairs stayed at Kauniaistentie 7.

Kukkapuro-Enbom characterizes his act as civic activism. The residents of Kauniainen have long wished for their own Post office in the town. There used to be one in connection with R-kiosk, but its operation ended in May.

The producer-writer is saddened by the non-existence of a decent Kauniainen Posti. He points out that it can be difficult for many people to move, for example, 10 kilometers to the Iso Omena shopping center because of Posti.

Later On Tuesday evening, Kukkapuro-Enbom received a case from Posti.

He was happy to see that the employee who was there before was sitting on one of the Alnus Nelos.

“That guy was laughed at and then we were friends right away,” he says.

But why did Kukkapuro-Enbom choose the Alnus Neloset as chairs? He justifies his answer alphabetically.

A) They were light to carry.

B) They have never been seen in the actual Kukkapuro production.

C) They looked like Posti in Kukkapuro-Enbom’s opinion.

Yrjö Kukkapuro sitting on perhaps the most famous chair he designed, Karuselli.

HS visited In Kukkapuro’s artist studio in Kauniainen in the summer of 2022.

At that time, the 89-year-old designer was in good spirits and was still designing new chair models.

According to the daughter, the father, who celebrated his 90th birthday last year, is still doing great.