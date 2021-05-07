Design | Iittala’s glass object is created from quartz sand lifted from the sea: an exhibition about the history of a 140-year-old design brand is original and fresh

The exhibition of the Design Museum, which opened this week, presents Iittala’s glass design and history from 140 years.

Nature, culture, thought, transformation. With these four main themes in the new Iittala – Kaleidoscope: From nature to culture The exhibition examines Iittala’s history and present. The center of the exhibition is glass.

Architect Florencia Colombon and industrial designer Ville Kokkonen the curated exhibition opened to the public on Tuesday, May 4th. Prior to that, the Design Museum had been continuously closed for more than five months, and the opening took place from late March to early May.

A showcase of magical realism. Robotic hands lift Kaj Franck’s Cone decanters from place to place, creating a dialogue between objects. On the right Tapio Wirkkalan Exploded Sun (1972), glass stars Oiva Toikka.­

Nature is the starting point for everything. Most of the raw materials for glass making, such as quartz sand, are obtained from nature. The first glass factories were also set up near forests, as the manufacture of glass required timber to heat the glass furnaces. Forests, lakes and fells have inspired many designers. Architect and designer Aino Marsio-Aallon The Bölgeblick glassware, the oldest glass collection still in Iittala’s production, was inspired by the ring patterns formed by stones thrown into the water. Designers Tapio Wirkkalaa and Timo Sarpaneva I was especially inspired by the ice and the nature of Lapland.

Detail of a showcase of magical realism.­

The themes are united, surprisingly, by the concept of magical realism known from literature, the visual arts and films, which the curated couple has brought a new way to design. It combines fantasy, surrealism and supernatural features with realistic style or narrative technique. In Finland, the concept is best known as a Colombian writer Gabriel Garcia Marquezin works such as One hundred years of loneliness.

Gunnel Nyman’s glass bottle is on display in the Nature Showroom.­

“I’ve lived my childhood in Argentina, so magical realism is part of me. It is also strongly present in Finnish glass design. In magical realism, supernatural elements become part of everyday life, the incredible part of the normal. For example Gunnel Nymanin in design, the virtuoso processing of the material and the intellectual dimensions are nicely combined, ”Colombo explains.

Yrjö Rosola’s Sampo Forging art glass object, 1936. The pattern has been created by sandblasting.­

With supernatural elements, Florencia Colombo also refers to world birth stories and national epics such as The Kalevala. For example, they appear in art glass objects, such as a designer Yrjö Rosolan In Sampo’s forging (1936) and Tapio Wirkkalan In the stream of Tuonela (1951). On the other hand, it can also be supernatural to feel intangible, the appearance of a hard and dense material soft and porous.

Iittalan the glass factory has been characterized by experimentation, which was long possible thanks to the close interaction between artists and glassblowers. There were times when Wirkkala and Sarpaneva almost lived in a glass factory.

“Alongside them are forgotten peaks, like Erkki Vesannon, Valto Kokon and Jorma Vennolan the role as Iittala’s inhouse designers was significant. Today, designers are outsourced and the factory employs only glassblowers and other people on the production side. The time available for the experiment is currently very limited, ”says Ville Kokkonen.

Iittala’s extensive color catalog includes more than a thousand color models, of which about 20 are used at a time.­

There is also magic involved in using colors. Iittala is known for her profound color skills, and the exhibition looks at colors from both a historical and a contemporary perspective. Iittala’s color catalog is extensive, with more than 1,000 color models, of which about 20 are used at a time. The colors of glasses and their formation also fascinate the Iittala chemist who works with them. Jari-Pekka from Nikka.

“The birth of colors feels like magic to me, even though I know exactly what it’s based on. Colors are produced by mineral oxides. For example, iron oxides give a green color. In the manufacture of glass, Iittala uses quartz sand raised from the Belgian seabed, which produces clear glass, ”says Nikkanen.

Copper ruby ​​is a specialty of Iittala, as it is not produced on an industrial scale in any other glass factory. In Iittala’s product category, the color is called cranberry.

From the 1930s onwards, utensils were influenced by laboratory glass. Erkki Vesanto, decanter, 1954.­

“Copper red is reasonably easy to make under laboratory conditions, but on a large scale it is very challenging due to numerous variables. Color development is based on a huge amount of work of calculation, experimentation, trial and error. ”

Iittala launches a new year color every year. This year, there are two year colors: amethyst and dark gray.

“Because Iittala already has such a huge number of colors and shades, developing a new color is challenging. It must not be too close to the shades that already exist, because then consumers will not distinguish between them. For example, there are already 11 shades of blue, so it is difficult to create a new shade in between that stands out from the other blues clearly enough, ”Nikkanen explains.

Design Museum The exhibition tells about the stages of Iittala’s design brand, Iittala’s glass factory and the Finnish glass industry in an original and fresh way. Colombo and Kokkonen do not view the history of the design brand as years and individual events, but as a constantly changing entity.

“Looking at design in relation to other fields of society, such as visual arts and architecture, is essential. Over time, handicrafts produced by the arts and crafts have developed into industrial designs. At first, it was national and now it is international, ”Colombo says.

Tools used in the manufacture of glass at the front. In the background is a series depicting the birth of Oiva Toika’s Summer Fun.­

The exhibition features about 800 objects, some of which are prototypes. In addition to the objects, working drawings, photographs and advertisements can be seen. Most of the objects come from the Design Museum’s Iittala collection and the Iittala glass factory’s collection, some are on loan from other museums and private collectors.

Iittala – Kaleidoscope: From Nature to Culture exhibition at the Design Museum, Helsinki. Open until 19.9.2021, tickets and visiting time must be booked in advance for the time being. A book edited by Colombo and Kokkonen has also been published in the exhibition Iittala, Phaidon, 2021.