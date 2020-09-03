Design Helsinki Design Week starts today: The new Olympic Stadium has mushroom mycelium and a bench exhibition, a seaweed pavilion will be seen in Otaniemi

Helsinki Design Week’s events are planned to be spacious this year and the program has been made more virtual.

6.8. 12:03 | Updated 9:21

Design event Helsinki Design Week 2020 starts today, Thursday 3 September.

The main venue is the recently renovated Olympic Stadium, where the exhibition will be open to the public over the weekend from 11 am to 1 pm. September. The annual theme is “Signs of Commitment”, through which the festival wants to highlight sustainable design.

The stadium hosts a main exhibition, a presentation night at PechaKucha Night and a children’s design weekend. The main exhibition presents current fashion, design and architecture. Its content ranges from individual products and installations to extensive reviews by young designers.

Among other things, a carpenter is involved Antrei Hartikainen Seitikki, an installation made of fungal mycelium and concrete in the Caracara studio, and Jasper Morrison curated bench exhibition.

Main venue also provides the setting for Europe’s largest PechaKucha Night on Saturday night, September 12th. Originally invented by architects, in a fast-paced presentation style, each performance lasts six minutes and 40 seconds.

At the Helsinki Design Week event, the deputy mayor, among others, will take the stage Anni Sinnemäki, Wave-movie director Virpi Suutari, President and CEO of Hakola Anna-Leena Hakola and the founder and architect of JKMM, which designed Amos Rex Teemu Kurkela.

“In addition to a unique architectural experience, the Olympic Stadium offers us an exceptionally spacious setting. On the evening of PechaKucha, the outdoor auditorium can accommodate 1,000 people, and still sufficient safety clearances can be maintained, ”says the festival director. Kari Korkman.

A design duo is promised for the children’s design weekend Anna van der Lein and Christos Mavrostomos designed navigation around the grass field of the Olympic Stadium. Families have free admission to the children’s event.

In 2016, Anna van der Lei and Kristos Mavrostomos made utensils for children’s drawings in the Chil-Dish project.­

Coronavirus pandemic also affects the design festival.

“Helsinki Design Week can be carried out safely, as it is a series of responsibly organized events of different sizes, not so much a single mass event,” says the festival’s program director. Anni Korkman in the bulletin.

Program content has also been made more virtual and events are designed to be loose. For example, the Design Market event, which has attracted more than 20,000 visitors to Kaapelitehdas in previous years, will be held this year exceptionally online and on stone legs from 3 to 5. September.

The sixth Data-Driven Design Day on data recovery will also be held digitally this year on September 8th.

Helsinki Design Week is also displayed on billboards around the center of Helsinki. There is a three-dimensional animation on display. Works from the studio Wang & Söderström are included, From Anna Alango, From Ada Sokol mixed From Matti Vesanen.

Last The close content cooperation with Aalto University, which began in 2006, will continue with another Designs for a Cooler Planet exhibition. The event in Otaniemi will feature new materials such as bio-glue, cellulose foam and wood glitter, a multi-sensory seaweed pavilion and an exhibition on the future possibilities of mushrooms, Fungi.

Helsinki City Hall will host the Climate University on September 4, whose speakers will offer various solutions for an even more environmentally friendly future in the cities.

The Soil Matters exhibition opens at the Design Museum, which makes the soil visible and encourages the viewer to reflect on their own relationship to the ground. The materiality of the soil is dealt with in the exhibition by means of design and artistic research.

Helsinki Design Week will be held from 3 to 13. September.