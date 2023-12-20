If designing cars is pudding, then Giorgetto Giugiaro is Doctor Oetker. The best man drew exotics such as the Aztec Barchetta and the Delorean DMC-12, but also more conventional cars such as the first Volkswagen Golf. The 85-year-old Giugiaro gives his opinion about the Tesla Cybertruck during an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

It turns out: The top designer is very pleased with Musk's creation. Giugiaro calls the Tesla Cybertruck 'the Picasso among cars'. Perhaps it is not surprising when you see that Tesla was inspired by the Delorean DMC-12, BMW M1 and the Lotus Esprit, which are all designs by Giugiaro.

According to the designer, Picasso is an artist who 'dissolves' reality. The electric pick-up does the same to the car world, Giugiaro believes. According to the famous designer, Musk has destroyed expectations of what a pickup should look like.

Giugiaro expects a lot from the Tesla Cybertruck

The famous Italian car designer thinks that the pick-up can be a great success: 'It will be very successful, because people want to stand out. It does not represent the search for harmony and perfection but for emotion and robustness.' The Cybertruck certainly stands out, the question now remains whether potential customers are looking for 'emotion and robustness'.

Giorgetto's son, Fabrizio Giugiaro, also now draws cars on behalf of Italdesign. He worked on, among other things, a sketch for the Bugatti Chiron and the Giugiaro Parcour. Like his father, he is very pleased with the Cybertruck. He respects what Musk does, 'because he has courage and understands that people strive to stand out'.