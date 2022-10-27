Cities are alpha male. It is estimated that of the 4.5 billion people who live in urban areas, more than half of the world’s population, 50%, are women and girls. But cities are not made for them. Until now, the design has been formulated with little participation of the female population and this has exacerbated inequalities in the streets. This is the main conclusion of the new report that has just been presented by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), together with Arup and the University of Liverpool, Living Cities: Designing Cities Fit for Women.

The lack of women in the design of cities increases gender discrimination, lack of access to quality education for them, employment opportunities, housing or essential infrastructure. The study presented demonstrates with a statistical base and several practical cases how this situation is generating higher rates of poverty, unemployment, barriers to training and experiences of violence and street harassment.

Therefore, the thesis of this report is that either by accident or by design, urban areas increase gender inequalities. Non-participatory urban planning creates cities where women often feel insecure, their basic needs are not met and their social and economic opportunities are restricted. As a result: billions of them are neglected by the urban environments in which they live and work.

Gender inequality in cities has occurred in both rich and poor nations, according to Sowmya Parthasarathy

“We cannot deny that there have been positive changes,” says Sowmya Parthasarathy, Arup’s director of urban design and planning at the round table organized to launch the report. “Today, inclusion is much more holistic and there has been a transformational shift in thinking. But this has been generated by the devastating effect that the two big Cs (covid and climate change) have left on women, showing that cities are unequal and they are the ones who suffer the most.”

Parthasarathy emphasizes that this inequality has occurred in both rich and poor nations; and that goes far beyond security and access to opportunities. He has to do with justice, political representation and the very pillars on which democracy is based, since the most vulnerable and affected groups are also the least represented.

The report specifically emphasizes that unless you have the privilege of living in a city like Barcelona, ​​with its sfriendly knobs (an initiative that prioritizes pedestrians and sustainable mobility, increases green and favors citizen interaction), or Vienna, with its generous public seats and streets named after leading women, gender bias is literally integrated into the spaces urban. And the effects are devastating.

In the UK, 71% of women have experienced some form of street sexual harassment

Based on shared data, LGBTQIA+ women, girls, and citizens face considerable danger when they go out. In Ireland, for example, the 55% of women they feel unsafe on public transport after dark. In the United Kingdom, 71% of women have experienced some form of public sexual harassment (and among women ages 18-24, it rises to a shocking 97%).

Other serious biases are access to sanitation, with a third of women worldwide who do not have access to adequate toilets. Several studies show the effect that this has not only on the increase in rape (the assault on women on the way to the latrines is one of the most frequent), but also on health problems, since it is documented that many tend to drink less water to go to the bathroom less for fear of being mugged and end up dehydrated.

The effects of climate change also affect women in different disproportionate ways. There is growing evidence that women bear the brunt of climate-related problems, such as loss of livelihoods, forced migration and lack of food security.

But the final emphasis of the report points clearly to the lack of political representation. Women are not well represented in key decisions that affect their futures and without empowering women to exercise leadership, there is a risk that resilience measures will be less effective. As stated by the International Union for Conservation of Nature: “Women are always at the forefront of vulnerability, but not in decision-making.”

Achim Steiner, administrator of the UNDP, particularly criticizes the lack of participation in the creation of more sustainable cities: “When cities are designed, to a large extent, ignoring the needs and diverse opinions of women, without distinction of age and identities, they they can have adverse effects not only on their lives, but also on their families. Their opportunities are restricted and the general sustainable development of societies is harmed”.

Therefore, it is necessary to integrate women in the design of cities, but the authors confess that the process will be slow. While there is an urgent need to break down the barriers to entry into city planning, construction and leadership positions, there is also an urgent need to redouble efforts to reach out to those who influence how cities are currently designed, to show them the importance of perspective. of gender and how to incorporate it into your work.

In this regard, the report also provides a series of practical recommendations and guidance for policymakers and urban development practitioners to design and plan cities that are safer, healthier, fairer and more enriching for women and girls. girls.

