E.r was just a few months old when he lost the throne to his older sister Victoria. She has been the Crown Princess since 1980, and he, Carl Philip, isn’t even particularly unhappy about that. The Swedish prince was trained according to all royal rules and for all eventualities and also prepared in the event of a possible successor to the throne, but at the latest since he is only number four in the Swedish line of succession, he can devote himself entirely to what he enjoys the most: the design.

Even his great-uncle was a well-known Swedish designer. Sigvard Bernadotte (1907 to 2002) also worked with another designer, Acton Björn. Bernadotte & Björn developed, among other things, the Margrethe batter mixing bowl, which thanks to Dr. Oetker can be found in almost every German kitchen and is named after Sigvard Bernadotte’s niece, the Danish Queen Margrethe II, who is also Carl Philips’ godmother.

Carl Philip Bernadotte, born in 1979, has been working with designer Oscar Kylberg for eight years. Kylberg, who is seven years older than him, comes from a family of artists, his great-grandfather, the painter Carl Oscar Kylberg (1878 to 1952), is the most famous Kylberg to date.



Minimalistic, functional and graphic: NJRD products are in the tradition of Scandinavian design.

:



Image: NJRD





Carl Philip Bernadotte and Oscar Kylberg met in 2003 – on the occasion of the 60th birthday of Queen Silvia of Sweden. As a designer duo, they call themselves Bernadotte & Kylberg. Both studied graphic design at Forsbergs Skola in Stockholm and after founding their studio in 2012 they brought many products onto the market together: porcelain bowls for Gustavsberg, jackets for A-One, wine glasses for Zwiesel, vases for Stelton, glasses frames for Synsam. Materials are particularly important for their “change through design”, they want to break new ground, for example with the compostable disposable tableware Amazonica, which they developed for Duni in 2017: It consists of bagasse – fiber residues that arise during the production of sugar from sugar cane.

Now the two have founded their own brand: NJRD, pronounced Njord. As the name suggests, which refers to Norse mythology, they want to place themselves in the tradition of Scandinavian design – which is minimalist, functional and graphic.

They designed porcelain, carpets and blankets for NJRD, which are available via the online platform Nordic Nest (until 2019 it operated under the name Scandinavian Design Center). The Bernadotte & Kylberg brand is just one of many on it; Nordic Nest sells more than 24,000 products from Scandinavian manufacturers. But the two of them positioned themselves globally for the first time and are now being marketed in many countries and in ten different languages. In addition, not every brand can have a real prince who almost became king – which is certainly a competitive advantage.