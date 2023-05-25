“We don’t ignore the buzz,” says Adrian van Hooydonk, design boss at BMW. “We hear it, and we see it.” He speaks, of course, of the, er, mixed reactions to BMW’s designs in recent times. His conclusion? ‘We also look at our sales figures and they look good,’ he concludes. The design boss gives an explanation of BMW’s radical designs.

‘We believe that in our work we have to keep adding new elements to the design, we cannot keep repeating what we have. Sometimes we have to deviate and do new things. The reason for that is that we want to be successful in 10 years from now,” he told TopGear. BMW therefore does not want to dwell on the past, but really wants to come up with something else. We did.

They draw cars for the future

The cars he and his team are designing now, for example, will come out in 2025 and 2026, but will last until 2033. “Typically speaking, you move the goalposts,” he said. “That means when you first come out with the car, people aren’t sure – some like it, some don’t.”

“But then, halfway through the life cycle [bij de facelift], everyone agrees. And then it stays [design] hold up to the end of its life cycle and probably beyond that as a used car,” he adds. A design that you immediately like, apparently you get used to quickly. We must honestly say that we have not had any problems with BMWs from the past.

BMW has a clear goal in mind

“We have a pretty clear idea of ​​where we’re going, so it’s not like we’re experimenting or trying things to see what works. It’s a very conscious process.’ We make a comparison with the period of designer Chris Bangle – a man who van Hooydonk worked under – which was also a bit controversial at first, but was appreciated later in life.

“I don’t know if it’s the same thing,” he said. “If we don’t keep moving now, I think we’re going to get run over. In Chris Bangle’s time, the industry was actually quite stable. Everyone was very comfortable. And then the change he brought about probably came as a surprise to everyone, and people never really understood why.”

People do understand the design, thinks Hooydonk

Hooydonk thinks that people now have a better understanding of radical designs: ‘Now we live in a time when people understand it.’ Given the reactions on the internet, not everyone can agree with the new design language. We are very curious how we will look at the BMW XM or the new 5-series in five years. Who knows.

He notes that although it’s not ‘his’ company or brand, he feels responsible for its future: ‘I’m the manager for a certain period of time and I want to do my job well. Of course we want to build on what’s already there – which is significant – but I know that building means adding, not taking something from below and putting it on top.’