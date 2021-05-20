Praised by Barack Obama and designated as one of the most outstanding young writers of her generation, the Mexican Valeria Luiselli, 37, based in New York, is the author of the celebrated novel Sound desert, which tells the story of an assembled family – a mother with her daughter and a father with his son – on a journey by car from New York to the Arizona desert. A kind of Jack Kerouac road trip that, in this case, records the decline of the gringo south.

The adults are sound documentary makers and while the father wants to record the sounds of the genocide of the Apache Indians, the mother seeks to document the reality of migrant children, those who risk their lives to cross a border in search of a better life.

The Mexican writer Valeria Luiselli. Photo Diego Beríritu / Editorial Sigilo

While minor migrants continue to arrive in Ceuta and Spain, and Europe decides “what to do” with them, in this novel by Luiselli, of more than 400 pages, the author seeks to account for what is happening in one of the hottest border geographies in the world. migratory conflict between the United States and Mexico. And she does not come out unscathed: “The story I have to tell is that of the children who do not arrive, those whose voices are no longer heard because they are, perhaps irretrievably, lost.”

The book is a fiction. Is it really a fiction?

