Civil Guard agents have dismantled a criminal group composed of five people and specialized in the robbery of villas in Las Rozas, Boadilla del Monte, Majadahonda and Villaviciosa de Odón.

The police operation began last January, when an increase in complaints filed in the area was detected due to the robberies in single -family homes. The criminals always acted in the same way, at sunset. Three of them were the ones that moved in vehicles to urbanizations of families with a medium-high standard of living.

Once they found that there was no one inside the houses, two of the detainees entered inside the villas, forcing doors and windows, and a third stayed watching the exterior to prevent them from being caught.

Once inside the villas, the group completely dismantled all kinds of value and easy sale, giving priority to jewelry, watches, computer and electronic material, accessories of first firms and cash.









The other two people in the group, who had not yet entered the scene, were in charge of logistics and support functions to undertake thefts and store all stolen belongings. According to the Command of the Civil Guard of Madrid, the criminals came to steal in one or two daily villas, having managed to clarify a total of 16 robberies in homes.

The agents of the authority detected that the detainees, of Chilean origin, had moved from France to the middle of last January, with the intention of settling in our country and undertaking robberies for months. Thanks to the investigations developed, at the end of February they were arrested and with judicial authorization, entries and records were developed in the homes they had rented in Vallecas and Usera.

During the records, the agents found many jewelry effects, watchmaking, first -brand accessories, counterfeit documentation and 15,000 euros in cash, of which 10,000 were found hidden after a rolling of one of the houses.

The five detainees – three men and two women – have ages between the ages of 22 and 35 and have charged crimes of belonging to the criminal group, of robberies with force in inhabited homes and of documentary falsehood. Most crimes occurred in municipalities in the northwest zone of the region, such as Las Rozas or Villaviciosa de Odón.

To achieve the full identification of those involved, the international collaboration of the area of ​​analysis and monitoring of the OCN Interpol Santiago of the Chilean Investigation Police has been essential, in collaboration with the Organized Crime Group of the Organic Judicial Police Unit of the Madrid Command. The detainees have already passed to court, who has arranged the entry into prison for three of them.