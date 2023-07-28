Not only the Mediterranean Sea claims the lives of migrants who dream of a better life in Europe, the desert between Tunisia and Libya is also a graveyard. Dozens of people have died there in recent weeks.

Almost every day, the Libyans come across groups of dehydrated, dying or dead Africans. The photos shared on social media by some border guards show the dead bodies of men, women and children who have not yet been identified.

Two of them are now: a mother and her daughter. They were said to have been sent away from Tunisia and died after a grueling journey side by side in the desert.

A press photographer retrieved the story of Matyla ‘Fati’ Dosso (30) from Ivory Coast, her husband Mbenge Crepin (29) from Cameroon and their daughter Marie (6). On July 13, they crossed the border from Libya to Tunisia. After five failed attempts to reach Italy, the family hoped to find a better life in Tunisia. It turned out to be extremely bad timing, because Tunisia is stricter than ever, partly because of the deal that has just been concluded between that country and the EU.

Europe wants to pay many millions so that Tunisia prevents migrants from trying to cross to Europe in boats. The European Commission, Italy and the Netherlands – outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte went to Tunis – promised the authoritarian Tunisian president Kais Saied more than 100 million euros for border control, combating human smuggling, the return of migrants and more coordination of rescue operations alone.

There would be little sign of the latter, according to Jan Kooy, spokesman for the human rights organization Human Rights Watch, which investigated this case and other deaths. “Rutte, Meloni and Von der Leyen proudly posed for a photo with the dictator of Tunisia. When they returned to the Netherlands, it was said that human rights had also been discussed, but this is the harsh reality. It is simply abundantly clear that the European Union opts for a let-them-die policy when it comes to migration and asylum seekers.” Rutte was in Tunisia with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Detention camp

It seems that Dosso, Crepin and their daughter experienced this first hand. Seven years ago they met in a Libyan detention camp for illegal European travelers. This week, the mother and her daughter were found lifeless by a Libyan patrol. Marie lay against Dosso's body. Her hands clung to her mother.





Water

Husband Crepin, who could no longer walk and who had been forced to leave in the desert by them, survived. Some Sudanese refugees who still had water helped him reach the Libyan border. There he told the campaign group Refugees in Libya his story.

The Cameroonian had left his country after his sister was killed in skirmishes. He had met Dosso in the Libyan detention camp. She allowed herself to be called 'Fati' to hide her Christian background, because Christians in the notorious Libyan detention camps are more often tortured and raped than their Muslim counterparts. "Marie hadn't even been to school for a day, we wanted to save her future," Crepin said. In 2019, he and Dosso were already there when the Tajoura camp was bombed during the civil war. Forty migrants died, Crepin's eardrum ruptured.

Experts and activists are shocked at the images that are circulating the world and are compared by some in terms of impact to that of the drowned Syrian toddler Aylan Kurdi. “We have now arrived at a situation where people are rounded up by an ally of the European Union because of their skin color, after which they are deported to the desert to die there,” said Flor Didden, migration policy officer from 11.11.11, a umbrella organization of sixty organizations for international solidarity. “Europe must immediately suspend the deal with Tunisia until this violence stops.”

The European Commission has not yet responded to the images of dead migrants in the desert.