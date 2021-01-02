Haryanvi dancer and actor Sapna Chaudhary, known as Desi Queen, appeared in a different look on the occasion of New Year. Sapna Chaudhary, who looked very good in black dress, remembered 2020 in the style of poetry. Sapna Chaudhary wrote in the caption with her picture released on Instagram, ‘This year, I lost, I won, I cried, I smiled, I was broken inside. But still I got up again and agreed to fulfill my dreams. Along with this, Sapna Chaudhary has also wished her fans a happy new year 2021.

Earlier, Sapna Chaudhary shared another picture. In this, he had criticized critics without naming anyone. In the caption of the picture, Sapna Chaudhary wrote, “Take as much as you can, this is just the beginning, I will make you say, what is the matter.” Even though 2020 has been bad for the whole world, this year has been special for Sapna Chaudhary. Sapna Chaudhary married Veer Sahu in early 2020 and became a mother in October. However, both of these news were shocking for his fans. The reason for this was that it was only after Sapna Chaudhary became a mother that the fans came to know about their marriage.

Sapna Chaudhary’s mother had told that the wedding was not organized on a large scale due to the death of a family of Veer Sahu. After becoming a mother, Sapna Chaudhary has returned to work once again. Recently three of his songs have been released. One of these songs ‘Nalaka’ also features Bollywood actor Sunny Deol.

Actually, this song itself is based on Sunny Deol’s scene in the super hit movie Gadar on her behalf. Let us know that Sapna Chaudhary’s songs and her dance performance are not crazy in Haryana but in all Hindi speaking states of the country including UP, Bihar, Rajasthan.