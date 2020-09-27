If you want to eliminate constipation, use of ghee with water will be favorable. Stomach related problems are often complained of constipation. If you are also suffering from constipation then you can consume desi ghee. For this, a spoonful of ghee in a glass of warm water will have a magical effect.

Why Ghee is called Super Food?

Ghee is called Sufer Food. To get its benefits, it is important to know the correct usage methods. Butric acid is found in ghee. Its use proves helpful in relieving constipation. Butyric acid also increases metabolism. Metabolism is a process through which your body converts food into energy. The daily work is done only after the body gets energy. Apart from this, it reduces stomach pain, gas, bloating and other symptoms of constipation.

Ghee has natural properties of cleansing the stomach. Apart from this, it also helps in the problem of excess weight, sleep and increased bones. Ghee dissolves the fat stored in the body and converts it into vitamins. Which increases the chances of decreasing the risk of constipation.

How to use ghee and water?

Take one spoon of ghee with 200 ml of warm water on an empty stomach in the morning. Constipation problem arises when the intestine, stomach and digestive system become hard and dry. Ghee contains ingredients that make the digestive system soft. Apart from this, it is helpful in removing dirt from the body.

