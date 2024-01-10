December murdersFormer Surinamese president Desi Bouterse must report to prison on Friday. He must serve a 20-year sentence for his role in the December murders in 1982. This was announced by the Public Prosecution Service in Suriname. The four other convicts must also report.
Foreign editorial
Latest update:
20:06
