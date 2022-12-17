Vice President-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), visited this Friday (Dec.16, 2022) former president José Sarney (MDB), in Brasília. The meeting was not on the official agenda, but the pesebist published a photo of the visit on his social networks.

“At the age of 92 and with an enviable memory, the former president is always worthy of tribute”🇧🇷 he wrote Alckmin.

The elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), met with Sarney in April 2022. The emedebist chaired the Senate during the 2 terms of the petist at the head of the Planalto Palace. Both have a good relationship.

Sarney was the 1st President of the Republic after the end of the Military Dictatorship (1964-1985). He was vice-president of Tancredo Neves (MDB), elected by indirect vote, but who died before taking office. The man from Maranhão ruled the country from 1985 to 1990.

In early December, Lula went to Sarney’s house, in Lago Sul, an upscale neighborhood in Brasília. “My conversation with Sarney is the visit to a man who was president of the Republic, to a person who was president of the Senate, to a person who has history in this country, to a person who helped me a lot and who is 91 years old deity [Sarney fez 92 em abril]🇧🇷said the president-elect.