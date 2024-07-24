Santiago Gimenez has been nominated for the 2023/2024 CONCACAF Men’s Player of the Year. [@Concacaf] 🇲🇽🌟 pic.twitter.com/bbhD0dwEdE — All Fútbol MX 🇲🇽 (@AllFutbolMX) July 23, 2024

He Baby could not repeat the title of the Eredivisie with the Feyenoord in the last campaign, since the PSV Eindhoven of Hirving Lozano he took it. However, the striker won the league title in the 2022-2023 campaign, in addition to raising the Netherlands Cup 2023-2024. For now, El Chaquito has scored 69 goals, and has provided 18 assists, after 189 games between national and international tournaments, remembering that in his first adventure with The most popular He scored 23 goals and added six assists.

Santiago Giménez, Charlyn Corral and Ovalle lead the list of nominees for CONCACAF Player of the Year and Player of the Year at the national team level 🇲🇽🔥 Who will win? 👀 pic.twitter.com/aY9x4U6DnT — 365Scores Mexico🇲🇽 (@365scoresMX) July 24, 2024

The nominees were chosen based on performance statistics and input from football experts. CONCACAF He clarified that in order to be eligible for the award, players had to meet certain criteria, such as having played for their national team, as well as being part of a first division club. The voting process will ensure that players, coaches, media and fans determine the winners to be named. Best Player of the Year for CONCACAF.