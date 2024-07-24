Yes ok Santiago Gimenez He has not had the expected performance with the Mexican national team, especially during the Gold Cup 2024that does not take away from the fact of the great performance achieved with the Feyenoord Rotterdam from the Netherlands, where he is a key player thanks to his goal-scoring instinct.
Because of this, the forward has just been nominated for Best CONCACAF Player 2023-2024however, has a difficult outlook ahead of him, as he competes against other big stars such as the Jamaican striker Leon Bailey of the Aston Villathe Panamanian Adalberto Carrasquilla of the Houston Dynamothe American Christian Pulisic of the AC Milan and the Canadian Jonathan David of the Lillewithout forgetting the also Canadian Alphonso Davies of the Bayern Munichwhich took home the last two awards in 2021 and 2022.
He Baby could not repeat the title of the Eredivisie with the Feyenoord in the last campaign, since the PSV Eindhoven of Hirving Lozano he took it. However, the striker won the league title in the 2022-2023 campaign, in addition to raising the Netherlands Cup 2023-2024. For now, El Chaquito has scored 69 goals, and has provided 18 assists, after 189 games between national and international tournaments, remembering that in his first adventure with The most popular He scored 23 goals and added six assists.
On the other hand, the nominees for Best CONCACAF Player 2023-2024where are the Mexicans Charlyn Corral of the Pachuca and Jacqueline Ovalle of Tigers. The two Aztecs compete against the Haitian Melchie Dumornay of the Olympique Lyonthe Canadian Adriana Leon of the Aston Villathe Jamaican Khadija Shaw of the Manchester City and the American one Sophia Smith of the Portland Thorns.
The nominees were chosen based on performance statistics and input from football experts. CONCACAF He clarified that in order to be eligible for the award, players had to meet certain criteria, such as having played for their national team, as well as being part of a first division club. The voting process will ensure that players, coaches, media and fans determine the winners to be named. Best Player of the Year for CONCACAF.
