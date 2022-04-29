Culiacan, Sinaloa – In the Electoral Court of the State of Sinaloa, Daniel Alfonso Bueno López received recognition for having been the winner of the First Regional District of the 4th. edition of the Children’s Electoral Tribunal 2021.

And during the delivery of this distinction held in the morning, he was accompanied by magistrates Luis Alfredo Santana Barraza, Verónica Elizabeth García Ontiveros, Maizola Campos Montoya and Aída Inzunza Cázarez, who presented him with this distinction. Like his parents, Daniel Alfonso Bueno Aldapa and Elvia Inés López Cuén, her grandmother, María del Carmen Aldapa Arce and her relatives, José Raúl Noriega Rodríguez, María del Socorro Flores Sauceda and Fabiola Marisol Rojo Escobedo.

Also meeting there, the teachers Nuria Socorro Flores Sauceda and Fabiola Marisol Rojo Escobedo, teacher and director, respectively, of the Ignacio Manuel Altamirano Primary School, to which the boy belongs.

Ana Sofía Reyes Leyva, Iván Gilberto Cabrera de la Torre, Mauricio Sifuentes Mazzo, Miguel Ángel González Sepeda, Ashley Jimena Benítez Delval, Mía Johanna Rivero Portillo and Arleth Guadalupe Romero Esperaza, also lived this moment with their classmate.

Also present, Espartaco Muro, general secretary of TEESIN and holders of the court area.

The event began at the agreed time with a message from the presiding magistrate of the Electoral Court of the State of Sinaloa, Verónica Elizabeth García Ontiveros, who was followed by a beautiful message expressed by the winner and immediately afterwards, was the delivery of the recognition received from the hands of the magistrates.

After this, it was the taking of the photographs of the memory next to the people who accompanied Daniel in this long-awaited moment.