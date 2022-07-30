Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, aviator and one of the great narrators of the immensity of the desert, wrote in land of men: “Tackling the Sahara is not visiting an oasis, it is making our religion from a source.” the author of The little Prince he knew what it means to be lost in the Sahara and he knew the difficulty of facing a ruthless nature. “The earth teaches us more about ourselves than books,” he continues. “Because he resists us. Man discovers himself when he measures himself against the obstacle”. British journalist and travel book author William Atkins decided to meet some of the most formidable and challenging obstacles on the planet when he traversed seven deserts on four continents to write his book The immeasurable world. Travel through desert places (Random House Literature, translation by Luis Murillo Font).

Some deserts are full of life —although it is not always easy to observe it at first sight— and others are crossed by death —as is the case of Sonora, where the remains of tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of migrants rest. trying to reach the United States. Some remained inaccessible to Western travelers until very recently and others, such as the Silk Road, have been traveled by mankind for centuries. But there is something that unites them all and that in these times of unrestrained temperatures and threatening droughts is especially revealing: aridity.

Border wall between the US and Mexico in the Sonoran desert, in 2010. Christopher Manuel

“Desert is a word that carries a lot of weight in Western culture,” explains William Atkins, 46, in a videoconference conversation from London, where he lives. “She pretended to understand what we meant by her. I think traditionally, certainly in biblical terms, it has been the place of death, a place associated with lifelessness. But what I discovered over the course of these three years of travel is that the desert is by no means a lifeless place. In fact, it can be a place full of it. Defining the desert is complicated. It is not necessarily a very hot place. For me, what defines it is aridity, dryness. We need water to live. I guess the same thing happens in Spain, but in England we are living through the driest time in our modern history right now. It’s something I’ve been thinking about a lot now.”

Akins has traversed mythical deserts, such as the Empty Quarter in Arabia, the unforgiving Rub al Khali, which was explored by the most famous of the adventurers of nothing, Wilfred Thesiger – when he explained to the Bedouins that he wanted to cross it, they looked at him in amazement because they did not understand the which is why someone wanted to go through what they simply knew as “the sands”—or the eastern desert of Egypt, where there is a fundamental fusion in human history between those vast empty spaces and monotheism.

The writer William Atkins, in an image provided by his publisher, Random House Literature. Urszula Soltys

But he also makes other more surprising trips, to two deserts in whose formation humanity has played an important role: Victoria, in Australia, and the Aral Sea, in Kazakhstan, now turned into a wasteland by human intervention. It was used in Soviet times to irrigate huge cotton fields and dried up. Naturally, the crop fields in turn ended up being converted into wastelands. In the case of Australia, in the Maralinga area, the British carried out nuclear tests between 1953 and 1966. Radioactive contamination remains. In addition, it is inhabited by some of the most dangerous poisonous snakes on the planet.

“Those trips through the deserts had a bit of a caveat,” notes Atkins. “Especially South Australia and the former Aral Sea. The desert can be a place full of life, but not there. Those spaces are dead: they have been destroyed by human activity. The natural desert can even be a prosperous place. I think both cases can be felt as warnings of what humanity is capable of doing to its environment.”

Great Victoria desert in Australia. Graham Robertson (Universal Images Group via Getty)

Like mountains, deserts are inhospitable places, but, as Aktins insists, they are very much alive (as long as humanity hasn’t passed through there like the seven plagues of Egypt). However, living in these empty and arid spaces requires a profound knowledge of the land, an enormous effort to know how to take advantage of resources, respect for the balance of a natural world that is always precarious, and responsible and austere management of the environment. Paul Bowles, an American narrator who lived until his death in Tangier, a profound connoisseur of the Sahara, thus explained the existence of oases in one of his most beautiful books, Green heads, blue hands (Alfaguara, translation by Guillermo Lorenzo): “Those date palm forests are above all a creation of man and can continue to exist only if the work of irrigating the land is relentlessly maintained.”

When Aktins is asked about what can be learned from the peoples of the desert, capable of creating and maintaining oases for centuries, he replies: “We can learn austerity, good austerity, I mean. Also the difference between what we need to survive and what we need to prosper, understand the environment in which we live at all times. In any case, we can learn very little without talking to the people who live in those places, we are completely dependent on the knowledge of other people, like the Bedouins of the Arabian Peninsula. In a desert what you need is knowledge and that can only be transmitted to you by those who have lived there all their lives. In the end, what you need to survive in the wilderness are friends.”

Desert in Gobi, in Mongolia. ALB (Getty Images)

The great books of the desert

The desert is a space full of life and also of literature. It could be argued that the first great book born of the desert is the Bible, especially the Old Testament. It is a literature that has been nourished by explorers, but also by novelists, such as the aforementioned Saint-Exupéry, Bowles (also author of the sheltering sky or of let her fall) or, why not, Hergé, who had his characters walk on an endless landscape of dunes in Tintin in the land of black gold. Pierre Lotti, Edward Abbey, Luis Sepúlveda, Jean-Marie Le Clézio or Dino Buzzati are other great desert novelists.

Atkins cites numerous explorers in his book, beginning with Wilfred Thesiger and his classic arabian sands and, of course, TE Lawrence and his seven pillars of wisdom, but asked about those with whom he stays, he chooses two. “Isabelle Eberhardt, the wonderful French-Russian Algerian writer who, of course, died very young in the desert, in Algeria. She was someone who could not feel at home anywhere in Europe. However, in the desert she found a landscape that fit her character somehow. And a place she could call home. She writes about him without any romanticism, sentimentality, or complacency. But she understands the landscape and honors the people who live there,” she notes. “The other is a relatively modern author, Sven Lindqvist, who wrote about Maralinga in Australia and also about the Sahara. It is important because he was able to explain why these empty and marginal places occupy a very important geopolitical space”.

