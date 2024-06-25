Step.- Deaths of likely undocumented immigrants (possibly due to dangerous summer heat in the desert and drownings in canals) continue to increase along the border in El Paso and southern New Mexico.

Shortly before midnight on Sunday, June 23, the U.S. Border Patrol found a body south of Tierra Madre Court in the desert near the U.S.-Mexico border west of Sunland Park, New Mexico, the department said. Sunland Park Fire Department on X, formerly Twitter.

The Sunland Park Fire Off-Road Team assisted the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator and the Doña Ana Sheriff’s Office with the recovery of the body.

In a separate incident at 10:35 p.m. Sunday, a Sunland Park fire truck returning from the scene of a fire was stopped by two migrants calling for help on Highway 9.

The migrants told firefighters they had been in the desert for 12 hours, were dehydrated and had not eaten, the SPFD stated in X. The migrants were given water and Border Patrol detained them.

The El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue Team recovered a body from a Lower Valley canal near the border near Socorro.

The water rescue team was dispatched around 1 pm on Sunday, June 23, after the body was located in the water of a canal in the 9900 block of Pan American Drive near the Roberto Bustamante Wastewater Treatment Plant. said a Fire Department spokesperson.

It was unknown if the deceased person was an undocumented migrant. Drownings of migrants are common in their attempts to cross the deceptive, fast-flowing canals that run parallel to and near the Rio Grande in the Lower El Paso Valley. The death investigation was being carried out by the authorities.