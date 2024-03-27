Home page World

From: Ulrike Hagen

Even before Easter, desert air blows over Germany, bringing with it Saharan dust and rain of blood. If you can, it's better to put your car in the garage.

Munich – It has been mostly too warm for the season for more than two months: “Nature is around 4 weeks ahead of its time, i.e. a whole month. It’s blooming everywhere,” explains meteorologist Dominik Jung. And it's getting even more violent: The weather is bringing Sahara dust and warm desert air from Africa to Germany: If it rains, it can kill you According to the expert, there will be blood rain at Easter.

Expert with clear weather forecast: Sahara dust could cause blood rain before Easter

So we can prepare for Sahara heat, but also blood rain before Easter. The sky will change color from Wednesday. Weather expert Dominik Jung predicts: “Easter summer is within reach”. But with the warm air currents, Sahara dust also reaches Germany via the Alps: “We have a southwesterly flow, especially from Good Friday onwards… from Spain, North Africa. There is warm air at altitude, but also dust from the Sahara,” said the qualified meteorologist in his weather forecast on Wednesday (March 27th). IPPEN.MEDIA.

The weather forecast for the Easter days: Up to 25 degrees expected

Good Friday, March 29, 2024 10 to 20 degrees Saturday March 30, 2024 15 to 24 degrees Celsius, 25 degrees possible in spots Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024 15 to 24 degrees Easter Monday, April 1, 2024 9 to 16 degrees Celsius

“Saharan air makes the Easter Bunny sweat”: Weather conditions like midsummer

Jung explains: “Saharan air would make the Easter bunny in Germany sweat.” The forecasts also indicate that Saharan dust will reach us at Easter. “In the afternoon, even individuals would do this Thunderstorm join. “That would be a weather situation like in June or July,” explains Dominik Jung to the weather portal wetter.net.

Rain of blood before Easter: ADAC recommends parking cars in garages

The qualified meteorologist continues with his March forecast: “Since there can always be rain or showers here over Easter, some of the dust will be washed out of the atmosphere. We're talking about 'Blood rain'. It stains windows and cars wonderfully.”

Weather phenomenon in Holy Week: Sahara dust could bring blood rain before Easter

The blood rain weather phenomenon is caused by desert dust from North Africa, which turns the sky red. This phenomenon occurs primarily in spring and summer and appears as a reddish film on cars, both from the air and after rainfall. That's why it's not worth washing your car before the holidays. The ADAC even recommends that car owners ideally park their vehicles in garages in the coming days.

How to gently remove Sahara dust and blood rain from your car's paint: Quickly clean the car: It's important to wash off the sand as quickly as possible, as dirty windows and lights can obscure visibility. If possible, wash your car soon, ideally at a car wash. When washing by hand, you should use plenty of water, otherwise sand particles will be incorporated into the paint and cause scratches. Clean by hand: After washing the car, use a well-moistened cloth to clean hidden metal surfaces when the doors and flaps are open. Make sure to wash the cloth regularly to remove any remaining dirt. Cleaning the interior: Gently wipe the dashboard with a damp rag. If the rag turns yellow while wiping, also clean the interior thoroughly. Start by vacuuming and then clean the surfaces with a damp rag. Checking the pollen filter: After contact with Saharan dust and/or blood rain, the pollen filter should be checked and replaced if necessary to avoid contamination of the interior. Depending on the vehicle model, you can change the pollen filter yourself. Source: ADAC

25 degrees, desert air and Sahara dust over Germany: blood rain possible before Easter

From Good Friday to Easter Sunday there could be temperatures over 20 degrees, and in some cases even 25 or 26 degrees are possible, according to the weather expert. “The rule: Christmas in clover, Easter in snow is wrong again,” Jung told IPPEN.MEDIA. “Instead of a late onset of winter or even a white Easter, as we read here and there, things actually look completely different,” explains Jung.