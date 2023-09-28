Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/28/2023 – 10:36

Senator Rodrigo Cunha (Podemos-AL) presented this Thursday, 28th, the report on the Desenrola bill. The text contains no changes in relation to what was approved in the Chamber of Deputies.

On Wednesday, the 27th, Cunha said he would make fine adjustments to the project through editorial amendments. One of the points that would be modified involved the limit on revolving interest.

The rapporteur had said that he would include a drafting amendment so that the agreement to be made by the banks with the National Monetary Council (CMN) would not be worse than the provisional ceiling of 100% interest and to clarify that this limit would refer to the period of one year.

The statements had negative repercussions throughout the day. Cunha decided to fully maintain the Chamber’s text and claimed, in his report, that the Senate consultancy “technically made it clear that the guidelines that will guarantee the best possible situation for debtors are already present in the text”.

“It is important to highlight that the text of the law provides that the amount of interest and financial charges must not exceed the value of the original debt. In preparing this report, we listened to experts, various economic actors – such as the retail sector, Ministry of Finance, Central Bank, banking and payment sector”, argued Cunha. “With this understanding, we understand that the bill will effectively contribute to reducing interest rates, without the need to present drafting amendments,” he stated.

The text was read in the Senate’s Economic Affairs Committee (CAE) this Thursday, 28th, and should be voted on by the collegiate on the same date.