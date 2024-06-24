Banks have already renegotiated R$1.7 billion in bank debts through the program, compared to R$1.3 billion the previous week

Desenrola Pequeno Negócio has already renegotiated R$1.7 billion in bank debts of MEIs, micro-enterprises and small businesses until June 19th. This is an increase of 33.6% compared to the previous week, when the program recorded R$1.3 billion in renegotiations.

Data from Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) show that 49,875 contracts were renegotiated, benefiting 38,765 companies.

The entity’s report shows that the data considers 7 participating banks. Together, they represent 58% of renegotiations, when considering credit unions.

Develop Small Businesses

Inspired by Desenrola Brasil, the program promotes the renegotiation of bank debts aimed at small entrepreneurs. The initiative aims to encourage debt renegotiation under better conditions and enhance the capacity to grant loans.

target Audience: MEIs, micro-enterprises and small businesses;

MEIs, micro-enterprises and small businesses; when: the program has been in force since the publication of the MP and is valid until December 31, 2024;

the program has been in force since the publication of the MP and is valid until December 31, 2024; as: direct negotiation between the customer and the bank, with immediate credit eligibility. Debts renegotiated until the end of 2024 may be counted as banks’ presumed credit from 2025 to 2029. Presumed credits are a type of government incentive granted to financial institutions;

direct negotiation between the customer and the bank, with immediate credit eligibility. Debts renegotiated until the end of 2024 may be counted as banks’ presumed credit from 2025 to 2029. Presumed credits are a type of government incentive granted to financial institutions; discounts: they will be similar to Desenrola Brasil’s band 2, with an average of 40% on the debt, reaching up to 90%.

How to join

The micro-entrepreneur or small business owner must contact their financial institution’s official service channels (branches, internet or app) to access the special conditions for renegotiating these debts. The definition will be different and will be up to each financial institution.

Febraban recommends that if the financial institution to which the entrepreneur owes debt has not joined Desenrola Pequeno Negócio, the entrepreneur can transfer the debt to a registered bank.