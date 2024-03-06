The announcement comes in the same week that deputies make efforts to vote on the PL's urgency request that establishes a debt renegotiation program similar to Desenrola for companies

The Minister of Entrepreneurship, Márcio França (PSB), said it will send the Desenrola MP (provisional measure) for Companies this Friday (8.Mar.2024). The announcement is made in the same week that deputies make efforts to vote on the urgent request to vote on bill No. 4,857/2023, which establishes a debt renegotiation program similar to Desenrola for companies.

O PL n4,857/2023 is being processed at the Industry, Commerce and Services Commission from the Chamber of Deputies. The authorship belongs to the deputy Jorge Goetten (PL-SC). The federal deputy Zé Neto (PT-BA) presented an urgent request last week (Feb 28) to vote on the bill.

“We are trying for conciliation. The proposalThe [MP] that goes there is very similar to the PL that is there… Jorge [Goetten] and all the other deputies were with us. It's always good if the government is participating in this assembly because it makes it easier to understand later both in the Senate and quickly. The MP can absorb part of the written text”França told journalists.

“If it weren’t for the efforts of parliamentarians, we wouldn’t have run so fast. It was important for them to make the most urgent attempt to vote”added the minister.

Provisional measures are regulations with the force of law issued by the Executive Branch in situations of relevance and urgency. Despite producing immediate legal effects, the MP needs subsequent assessment by the Houses of the National Congress (House and Senate) to definitively convert into ordinary law within 120 days.

PL do Desenrola

The PL authored by the deputy Jorge Goetten is conclusive in nature. To go to the Senate, it will have to be approved by the Industry, Commerce and Services, Finance and Taxation and CCJ (Constitution and Justice and Citizenship) committees. Therefore, the urgency request speeds up this process, as the project will not have to be assessed by committees.

The project creates a debt renegotiation program for micro and small companies along the lines of Desenrola Brasil, a Lula government program initially aimed at renegotiating debts of individuals. The new program proposes the renegotiation of financial debts of up to R$ 150 thousand contracted via Pronampe (National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses).

MEIs (individual microentrepreneurs), microenterprises and small businesses should benefit from the program. The project establishes discounts on debts.

To pay off debts, entrepreneurs can use their own resources or take out loans with special conditions, such as interest of up to 1.4% per month and 60 months to pay.

Renegotiations and program costs will be borne by the FGO (Operations Guarantee Fund). The measure ensures that banks do not suffer losses in the event of a new default by the micro-entrepreneur.