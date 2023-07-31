According to Marcos Barbosa Pinto, from the Ministry of Finance, action by some banks pressured others to join

Desenrola Brasil, a debt renegotiation program that came into effect on June 17, ended its 1st phase last Friday (July 28, 2023) with 6 million debts withdrawn from negative records. The information is from the secretary of the Ministry of FinanceMarcos Barbosa Pinto.

“We passed 6 million debt cancellations of up to R$ 100. The fact that some banks did this generated competitive pressure for others to do it”, said the secretary in interview to the The globe published this Monday (31.jul).

Marcos Pinto clarifies that 6 million debts do not necessarily mean the same number of people, since the same CPF can have more than one registered debt. According to him, financial institutions are taking advantage of the program to grant new loans:

“We have seen banks that, despite not having the regulatory benefit that we are giving them to renegotiate, are making offers to the population”, declares the secretary.

Government celebrates

Last week, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said that Desenrola Brasil is a “extraordinary success” and gave “congratulations” who designed public policy. The petista said that the objective of the program was to clear the name of 72% of the indebted people in the country.

According to him, the government and the banks worked well in this 1st phase of the measure. However, for Lula, the next stage, which will begin in September, will be more important, as it will include the negotiation of debts with retailers.

According to the February (Brazilian Federation of Banks), in 5 days of the program, 2 million people with debts of up to R$ 100 were able to settle them. Bradesco was the bank that most cleared the name of citizens, with 580,000 CPFs cleared.