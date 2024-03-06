Banco Itaú is the 1st financial institution to integrate an app and website into the government's debt renegotiation program

O Unroll Brazil began to be accessed in banking applications this Wednesday (6th March 2024). The bank Itaú was the first to integrate application and website to the federal government's debt renegotiation program platform. Bank customers who fall into band 1 of the program – those who receive up to 2 minimum wages or who are registered with CadÚnico (Cadastro Único) – already have access to debt renegotiation offers and are redirected to the website www.desenrola.gov.br. The integration took place from the ordinance 124/2024published on January 29th in Official Diary of the Union.