From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 03/27/2024 – 20:39

The federal government will extend the Desenrola Brasil Program for another 50 days. The end of the program was scheduled for Easter Sunday, the 31st. However, offers from the emergency debt renegotiation program for delinquent individuals will be available until May 20th, for Track 1 of the program, which consists of negotiations made for the site from the program.

Desenrola's second extension will be authorized through a Provisional Measure (MP) from the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Publication in the Official Gazette of the Union is scheduled to take place this Thursday, 28th.

Across the country, 14 million people have already benefited from Desenrola, which made it possible to negotiate approximately R$50 billion in debt. Discounts on the program platform are 83%, on average, and in some cases exceed 96%. Payments can be made in cash or in installments, with no down payment and up to 60 months to pay.

Responsible for Desenrola Brasil, the Ministry of Finance regulated the possibility of partnerships with financial agents and credit bureaus, to expand the possibilities of access to the official website. The program can be accessed through the websites and applications of Serasa Limpa Nome, Itaú Unibanco, Santander and Caixa Econômica Federal.

With the integration of partner platforms with Desenrola, customers of partners who fall into Track 1 of the program can see if there are offers from Desenrola and can be redirected to the program's website, where it is possible to check debts and make payments, no need for another login.

“We want to take advantage of the increase in negotiations through the website after partnerships with banking and debt renegotiation platforms. Today, almost half of the daily volume of operations reaches the Desenrola website through redirections from partner channels”, stated the Program Director of the Secretariat of Economic Reforms of the Ministry of Finance, Alexandre Ferreira.

Starting in October 2023, Track 1 of Desenrola covers people with an income of up to two minimum wages or registered with CadÚnico. It encompasses debts that were negative between January 2019 and December 2022, and cannot exceed the updated value of R$20,000 each (original value of each debt, without Desenrola discounts).

In addition to bank debts — such as credit cards — late bills from other sectors, such as educational establishments, energy, water, telephone and retail trade, are also included. The Desenrola platform allows renegotiation even with banks where the person does not have an account, being able to choose the one that offers the best rate in the installment payment option.

Another advantage of the program for those who have two or more debts (even with different creditors) available for negotiation on the Desenrola platform is being able to combine all debts and carry out a single renegotiation, paying in cash in a single bill or PIX, or financing, in installments, the total amount in the preferred bank.

In July 2023, the first phase of Desenrola Brasil began with the main banks automatically removing 10 million records of debts of up to R$100 from defaulter records. At the same time, negotiations began on bank debts made directly by creditor banks (Track 2 of the program) with people with a monthly income of up to R$20,000. This track ended at the end of December.

To access Desenrola directly via platform It is necessary to have a GOV.BR account. Both users with bronze, silver and gold level accounts can view trading offers and pay in installments if they choose not to pay in cash. Using partner channels, there is no need to use a GOV.BR account.