Estadão Content
09/11/2023 – 15:05

The Ministry of Finance stated on Sunday, the 10th, that 10 million people with debts of up to R$100 have already had their names cleared through Desenrola Brasil, a debt renegotiation program launched this year by the Lula government.

“It’s to celebrate! With #DesenrolaBrasil, people with debts of up to R$100 were canceled, reaching the milestone of 10 million cancellations”, says the ministry’s post on social media.

Automatic denial by participating banks is part of the first stage of the program.

The most recent data from the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) shows that R$11.7 billion were negotiated exclusively through Desenrola’s Range 2, which covers the population with an income of two minimum wages to R$20 thousand per month.

The number of debt contracts negotiated reached 1.6 million, benefiting 1.25 million bank customers, from July 17th to September 1st.

The Ministry of Finance also extended the deadline for registration of creditors interested in participating in the program until Tuesday, 12th. The deadline would end last Saturday, the 9th. Creditors will have until that date to complete the qualification on Desenrola, which can be carried out on the Creditor Portal.

The creditors’ registration phase began on the 28th and it is important for the government to start the third phase of Desenrola, which will renegotiate debts of people who earn up to two minimum wages or who are registered in the Single Registry, with a guarantee from the National Treasury. . At this stage, the list of creditors is broader, including retailers and public service companies, in addition to the banks that are already participating in phase 2.

The Ministry of Finance is working with the expectation that renegotiation will begin by the target audience in September. Operations in phase 3 will be guaranteed with the amount of R$8 billion from the Operations Guarantee Fund (FGO). All phases of Desenrola end on December 31st.