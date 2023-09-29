Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/29/2023 – 12:54

The Desenrola Brasil program auction held between Monday and Wednesday reached an average discount of 83%, or the equivalent of a rebate of R$126 billion, in the renegotiation of debts with a gross value of R$151 billion, excluding of this figure debts that had no bids. Thus, debts were reduced to R$25 billion, with half of this amount – involving debts of less than R$5,000 – being guaranteed by the Treasury.

“We did not expect this result,” said Finance Minister Fernando Haddad when presenting the results.

At the auction, 654 creditors bid for discounts to renegotiate negative debts, both bank and non-bank, such as electricity, water, retail, education bills, among others.

The auction was aimed at low-income Brazilians, who earn up to two minimum wages or are enrolled in federal government social programs.

Haddad said that the concern now is to provide the public with security in the system and provide people with the opportunity to renegotiate debts with installments of up to 60 months.

Next week, 32 million debtors benefiting from the program – the number of CPFs that received bids – will be able to register on the government website to renegotiate debts at this stage of the program.