During an interview Desdemona has decided to break the silence about the latest events in which she has become the protagonist of Men and Women. After being kicked out by Maria De Filippi, the former lady revealed the whole truth about what happened later. Let’s find out all the details together.

During the previous episodes a Men and women, Maria DeFilippi was forced to kick Desdemona Balzano out of the studio after the report by Armando Incarnato. In detail the woman agreed with his manager on the behavior to be implemented in the study with the aim of obtaining visibility.

On the occasion of ainterview, the former lady had the opportunity to better tell how things went. According to her statements, it seems that the woman has decided to don’t sue Maria DeFilippi:

I was stunned, I didn’t understand what was happening. I only understood that there were some audios of mine that I didn’t consent to be played because I didn’t know what it was. If Maria De Filippi thought you shouldn’t be in the studio, that’s fine. I respect you, and in fact I didn’t sue you. I haven’t even sued the editorial staff and Fascino. Regarding the audio, it is an excerpt from a private phone call made with Alessandro Schiavone which was recorded.

On the contrary, the woman acted for legal avenues against Gianni Sperti and Armando Incarnato:

I had not consented to Gianni Sperti listening to that audio. I said “no” three times because I wanted to hear them before deciding whether to let someone else hear them. The content of that audio, although not publicly reproduced, was released when Gianni Sperti recounted and commented on what he had heard. I sued him together with Alessandro Schiavone and Armando Incarnato.

According to his version of events, in the study of Men and women they would emerge falsified information and not taken into account in their context: