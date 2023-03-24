After Maria’s decision to exclude her from the program, the lady announced legal action.

Desdemona Balzano had to quit Men and women after the report made in the studio by Armando Incarnate. Last week the episode in which Desdemona’s behavior was discussed was aired. Some audios were played in which the former lady spoke to her manager in which she said that she would have liked to stay within the program as long as possible to have more visibility.

For this reason Maria DeFilippi he invited her to leave the program. At this point, after the airing of the episode, Desdemona herself published on her Instagram profile the complaints she made against Gianni Sperti, Armando Incarnato and Alessandro Schiavone for disseminating unauthorized material.

Among other things Desdemona to deny the rumors about her has announced that the relationship with the knight Joseph who he met right inside Men and Women is continuing.

“Many have mistakenly thought that he had deliberately left me alone to face my return to the studio. He went out to follow me, and made us accommodate in the dressing rooms, no one had communicated that I had returned to the studio. They told me they couldn’t find it.” – said the lady.

At this point he announced that the link between the two is continuing: “Difficult moments often bring out the best in people and this fall was the jolt that made us realize how strong our bond is”.

After her statements, however, the woman was criticized by fans of the program. So Desdemona posted in the stories a screen of a message from a person who posed as one of the editorial staff who openly criticized her for her behavior.

“I know that Men and Women have accustomed you to fake relationships, but I will show you that ours is true” – he wrote.