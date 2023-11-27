Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

“Description 127”, owned by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, and led by Al-Nukhatha Mohammed Hamad Musabih Al-Ghashish, was crowned the champion of the 43-foot Sailing Bearings Union Day Race, which was organized by the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, under the patronage of His Highness the Sheikh. Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, as part of the country and club’s celebrations of the 52nd Union Day.

“Conflict 70” came in second place, owned by His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Media Office, and led by Al-Nukhatha Yousef Ahmed Mohammed Al-Hammadi, and “Flood 21” came third, owned by Hamad Rashid Al-Rumaithi, and led by Al-Nukhatha Ahmed Ismail Al-Marzouqi, and won “ Ghazi 103, owned by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and led by Nokhatha Ahmed Saeed Salem Al Rumaithi, placed fourth, and fifth place went to Al Tabar 55, owned by Rashid Mohammed Rashid bin Ghadeer, and led by Nokhatha Muhammad Suhail Khalfan bin Debbas Al Muhairi.

“Hashim 153”, owned by His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and led by Nokhadha Hassan Abdullah Mohammed Al Marzouqi, ranked sixth, and “Mafarij 43” won seventh place, owned by Mubarak Hamad Mohammed Al Ameri, and led by Nokhatha Ibrahim Saleh Mohammed Al Hammadi, and won eighth place. Al-Aryam 265, owned by Nokhadha Ahmed Salem Ahmed Al Hammadi, and ninth place was occupied by “Share 170,” owned by Abdullah Ibrahim Abdullah Ali Al Hammadi, and led by Nokhatha Ahmed Yousef Salem Al Hammadi, while tenth place went to “Dalma Marine 1,” owned by Nokhatha Abdullah Hussein Ahmed Al Marzouqi. .

90 loaders, with 2,000 sailors on board, participated in the race. The loaders sailed from East Saadiyat for a distance of 20 nautical miles towards the finish line in front of the headquarters of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club at the breakwater on the Abu Dhabi Corniche.

The first place winners were crowned by Majid Ateeq Al Muhairi, Director of the Marine Sports Department at the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, Khalifa Al Rumaithi, Head of the Club’s Heritage Racing Department, and Saeed Humaid Al Muhairi, Head of the Club’s Maintenance and Technical Support Department.

For his part, Majid Ateeq Al Muhairi praised the wise leadership’s support for heritage activities and events, and appreciated the sponsorship of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ruler’s representative in the Al Dhafra region, for the Union Day race for 43-foot sailboats.

He said: “Organizing heritage races in the country’s celebrations of national occasions, including 43-foot sailing races, is a message that has profound implications that aims to strengthen national identity and support efforts to preserve the Emirati heritage in general, and the marine heritage in particular, which is distinguished by its details that were lived by our ancestors and great-grandfathers, and who came from It includes examples of love for the sea and the courage to travel to it, to be passed on to generations in the best way, and to introduce this heritage rich in great vocabulary.”

He added: “The ideal atmosphere in which the race was held gave the participants the opportunity to present a wonderful heritage epic, celebrate the 52nd Union Day, and express their joy on this national occasion,” noting that the race turned into a celebration of patriotism, in which the sincere feelings of the organizers and participants coalesced to exchange each other. Congratulations to everyone at the finish line on this precious occasion amid great joy.”