The MP from Hyderabad and AIMIM party chief Asaduddin Owaisi, reacting to the Babri Demolition Verdict case, termed it as the black day of the court date. Owaisi questioned the verdict and asked whether the mosque was demolished by magic.

Owaisi termed the CBI court’s decision as unfair, saying, “I, as an Indian Muslim, feel humiliated, ashamed and helpless today.” Exactly as it was in 1992 when I was a youth. ‘ He has appealed to the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) to changelize this decision. He said that it is a matter of justice and today BJP is in power only because of this issue.

‘Sweets distributed, slogan to break mosque’

Owaisi said, ‘LK Advani took a rath yatra across the country. Violence took place everywhere. Uma Bharti had given the slogan – one push and two, break the Babri Masjid. When Babri was getting martyred, sweets were being distributed. Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti were all celebrating. A conspiracy was hatched in Vinay Katiyar’s house.

‘Same murderer, same munsif, court of his’

Owaisi questioned the court’s verdict, saying, “The accused Bhagwan Goyal, outside the court, confessed that the demolition of Yes Babri. And the acquittals are acquitted inside the court. ‘ Earlier, after the court’s decision, Owaisi tweeted a tiger tauntingly, ‘There is also bias in many decisions now / That same killer is the same court, that Shahid’



All the 32 accused in the Babri demolition case have been acquitted by the special CBI court of Lucknow. The court said that the demolition incident was not pre-planned and that it happened suddenly. The court did not even accept the evidence of the CBI and gave its verdict on this dispute going on for 28 years. After the acquittal, there was a wave of joy in the accused and their supporters. Slogans of Jai Shri Ram echoed in the court room itself.