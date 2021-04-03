The single space system “Kupol”, which is to be deployed by 2024, will allow to control the launches of ballistic missiles of a potential adversary, in particular the United States. The actions of the space echelon of the Missile Attack Warning System (EWS) in the event of a possible strike by the United States on Russia are described in the publication of the “Military-Industrial Courier”.

“Information [о пуске ракеты противником] it is immediately transmitted to the ground command posts of the orbital group and, after assessing the reliability, to the Central Command Post (CCC), ”the weekly writes.

The publication assures that after that the team “Attention. Start. 1st echelon “, at the same time the command” Alarm “is transmitted to the anti-missile defense system (ABM), after which ground radar stations (radars)” at a distance of six thousand to four thousand kilometers take a ballistic target for tracking, determine its characteristics. “

According to the publication, in the event of a ballistic missile moving towards Russia, a missile attack command is formed at the center of the early warning system, which is “transferred to the country’s military-political leadership for a decision.”

“The whole process takes a matter of minutes,” the weekly notes, adding that the early warning system is closely interconnected with the outer space control system (SKKP) and missile defense, which are “interconnected and work as a whole.”

In June 2020, military expert Viktor Murakhovsky said that Russia is currently able to track the launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) from the United States, but cannot always do this in the event of a nuclear weapon being launched by American submarines.

December 2019 TASSReferring to the materials of the briefing by the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov, who spoke to foreign military attachés, he said that the Russian satellite system for detecting ICBM launches “Oko-1” has been replaced by the modern “Kupol”.