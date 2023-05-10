Vice-President of the PCT Gorin on allowing flights to Georgia: transit through Yerevan will continue

The lifting of the ban on flights from Russia to Georgia will help tour operators expand their offers, but will not entail a complete rejection of transit to Georgia through Yerevan, said Dmitry Gorin, vice president of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (PCT). In an interview with Lenta.ru, he explained that the planned quota of the Ministry of Transport at the moment would not be able to fully cover the demand of travelers.

“Now travel companies can form a tourist product specifically for organized travelers, since previously independent travelers visited Georgia on transit flights through Armenia, or crossing the Upper Lars land border,” he explained.

At the same time, the specialist said that it is too early to talk about potential prices for such flights.

“It is premature to talk about prices, since there are no flights yet, there is a lifting of the ban on flights and a proposal from the Ministry of Transport for a quota [на полеты в Грузию] seven flights a week on Russian-made aircraft,” he said.

See also Russians taught to recognize anthrax First, airlines must obtain quotas and permits, as well as the consent of the Georgian aviation authorities for such transportation. After that, prices will appear, but seven flights is a very small quota, up to a hundred people on a flight. There are many more flights between Russia and Armenia, so transit through Yerevan will continue Dmitry GorinVice President of the Russian Union of Travel Industry

Gorin also drew attention to the fact that Georgia is traditionally in high demand among Russian travelers.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees facilitating tourist trips between Russia and Georgia. Thus, the ban on air travel, which has been in effect since July 8, 2019, has become invalid.

The Ministry of Transport clarified that preparations for the launch of air traffic have already begun. According to the agency, Russian airlines will be able to operate seven direct flights daily from Moscow to Tbilisi and back on domestic aircraft.