In the USSR, much earlier than in Western countries, there was a consensus on the nature of oncological diseases and a corresponding direction of medicine arose, and a huge network of dispensaries appeared, which far outstripped world health care. Social anthropologist, researcher at the Institute of Ethnology and Anthropology of the Russian Academy of Sciences Sergei Mokhov spoke about this in an interview with Lente.ru.

“Approximately twenty years since 1950 can be regarded as the dawn of Soviet oncology. Western colleagues then looked at what was happening in the USSR as something fantastic, – said Mokhov. – The Soviet Union immediately after the war built a fantastic diagnostic network of oncological dispensaries. It has grown like a spider’s web all over the country. In foreign archives, one can find reports of American oncologists on visits to the USSR at that time. They were shocked by what they saw, because nowhere in the world was this practiced on such a scale. “

He noted that the world did not follow this path due to the high cost. It was impossible for America in those years; insurance medicine appeared there only at the end of the 1960s. In Great Britain, however, a national health care system was just beginning to be built, largely copied from the Soviet one.

However, soon, oncological care, tuned to prevention and mass medical examinations, became rapidly outdated, the scientist emphasized.

“When in the seventies, under the influence of the emergence of new diagnostic methods – genetic tests, tomographs, the development of medical technologies – the world oncology began to change dramatically, the Soviet one was no longer able to reorganize. Because the mass popular prophylactic system is not able to turn into a high-tech one, tailored to the personal needs of each patient. Therefore, in the 1980s, the Soviet oncological service looks already absolutely archaic, and the attitude towards it is changing in the world, ”concluded Mokhov.