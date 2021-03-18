The carbon dioxide emissions generated by the $ 1 billion investment in Bitcoin are equal to the emissions from 1.2 million cars. The devastating impact of cryptocurrency on the environment is described in the Bank Of America review “Bitcoin’s dirty little secrets”, writes CNBC.

The study notes that 60 million tons of carbon dioxide are emitted into the atmosphere annually during mining and operations with bitcoins. This is the same as Greece. Experts also believe that bitcoin is “impractical as a store of value or payment mechanism.” Its rate is not tied to inflation and is very volatile.

Bank of America believes there is only one reason to own digital currency: speculation on its rising price. The report also says that about 95 percent of bitcoins are controlled by 2.4 percent of wallet owners. Previously, CNBC wrote that Morgan Stanley, the first of the largest US banks, will open access to three bitcoin funds for its clients.

According to the analytical platform Digiconomist, the amount of electricity required for mining is comparable to what a whole country consumes in a year. The emission of carbon dioxide that accompanies the production of electricity, in turn, leads to an increase in the greenhouse effect on the planet.