An acquaintance of the victim of a shot in the head, figure skating coach Denis Yegorov, described the details of the incident. Her words are quoted by REN TV.

An eyewitness said that the victim considered the coach’s threats to be another cruel joke, since it was not the first time he had said this to his acquaintances. She did not believe in the seriousness of his intentions and laughed. “There is a bottle of beer and a pistol at the door. He says: “Why are you laughing?” And he just starts shooting, ”added a friend of the victim. According to her, after that the coach tried to provide the woman with first aid.

Earlier on May 22, it became known that a woman, who also works as a figure skating coach, came to Yegorov, accompanied by a friend, to arrange classes. The man met them with a pistol and shot one of the women in the forehead.

The victim managed to survive and is currently in the hospital. The coach himself came to the law enforcement agencies with a confession. A criminal case of hooliganism has been opened against the man.