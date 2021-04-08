People who have suffered mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 can still face the health consequences of the infection such as neuropathology, and in some cases, a disease of the nervous system can be dangerous. Anch Baranova, professor at the School of Systems Biology at George Mason University, spoke about this in an interview with Lente.ru.

“This does not mean that everyone who has undergone covid may experience some kind of consequences that are noticeable to the naked eye,” she said. – However, you need to carefully observe yourself and constantly make sure that you have no pathological processes. This tactic is from the “forewarned is forearmed” series.

Baranova explained that she draws her conclusions based on an article by scientists from the Netherlands who infected two different species of monkeys with coronavirus and noticed that two out of four monkeys of the same species, after recovery, showed activity in the pituitary gland. At the same time, all the monkeys were ill in a mild form. After 35 days, they killed and examined their brains – signs of neuroinflammation were found in the brains of almost all animals, although outwardly these changes were not noticeable.

“It turned out that out of eight monkeys, only one had no brain damage,” the biologist notes. – After the illness, the behavior of the animals did not differ from normal: they had a normal appetite, neither visual reflexes nor anything else caused anxiety. Only an autopsy showed problems in the brain. “

Earlier, neurologist Neonila Fomina-Chertousova spoke about the little-studied complications after coronavirus. According to her, they can appear in the acute period of infection or later, some time after recovery. In addition, the doctor recalled that with COVID-19, problems with the central nervous system may arise.