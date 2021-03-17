The behavior of the President of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev in 1991 caused the collapse of the USSR. This opinion was expressed in an interview with “Lenta.ru” by the leader of the largest association of the Congress of People’s Deputies of the USSR – the “Union” group Viktor Alksnis.

Related materials

“He was afraid to take responsibility for saving the country. Although at his disposal was the Supreme Council, which would have taken a decision on the introduction of a state of emergency. There were power structures ready to carry out the order of the commander-in-chief to restore order in the country. But he did not go for it. He was afraid of responsibility, ”he said.

The politician stressed that, according to the law, it was required to fulfill the decision adopted at the referendum, which is the highest form of expression of the will of the people, but Gorbachev never did it.

“Did the day after the referendum [по вопросу о сохранении СССР] Gorbachev made an appeal that the people voted for the preservation of the Soviet Union and that a number of measures would be taken for this? If this were the case, I would admit that I was wrong. But, to my bitter regret, I was right. Gorbachev did not take any measures regarding the results of the referendum, ”Alksnis stated.

He noted that the referendum held in March 1991 recorded that a number of union republics de facto seceded from the USSR, since their leadership refused to hold an all-union vote on their territory.

At the same time, the interlocutor of “Lenta.ru” expressed the opinion that fears about the outbreak of a civil war due to possible forceful actions of Gorbachev to preserve the USSR had no basis.

“The army was controlled, united and was ready to carry out any order of the Supreme Commander, aimed at preserving the Soviet Union. I am an officer, a colonel, and I knew well the mood of my comrades. But there was no such order. In the end it turned out what it did, ”complained the USSR People’s Deputy.

In December 1991, the leaders of the RSFSR, the Ukrainian and Byelorussian SSR concluded the Belovezhskaya agreements, after the ratification of which the Soviet Union ceased to exist. Mikhail Gorbachev voluntarily resigned.