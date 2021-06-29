The Indian variant of the coronavirus has a new ability – it can “escape” antibodies in the human body. Ancha Baranova, professor at the School of Systems Biology at George Mason University (USA), told Lente.ru about this.

“Usually, when a cell is infected, the virus tears it apart and spills out. In this case, it is attacked by antibodies and neutralized. There are viruses that are capable of forming syncytia. That is, not to break the cell, but to make side passages in it to other cells, as it were. And if the virus does this, then the antibodies do not see it at all, ”Baranova described the process.

According to her, such avoidance of antibodies leads to a stronger infectious process, which increases the rate of development of the disease.

Baranova also emphasized that syncytia is not an exclusive property of the Indian strain. She noted that there is a respiratory syncytial virus that infects the lungs. This infection is considered extremely dangerous for babies.

