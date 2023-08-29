404 Media: found an easy way to reveal the IP address of the interlocutor via Skype

Microsoft has identified a bug that could allow hackers to reveal the personal details of Skype users. About it informs 404 Media edition.

Portal journalists referred to an anonymous security researcher under the nickname Yossi, who was the first to talk about the new method. According to him, an attacker can very easily reveal the IP address of the interlocutor if he enters into correspondence with him through the Microsoft messenger.

To demonstrate how the vulnerability works, Yossi sent the author of the publication a link to Google.com, which led to the real site of the search engine. The specialist then asked the journalist to open the same message in the Skype mobile app. After that, the engineer sent the author his IP address – it turned out to be genuine.

The specialist did not specify how he managed to disclose confidential information. However, Yossi clarified that the method involves “changing a certain parameter.” The expert raised the issue with Microsoft on August 12, but the company responded that “disclosing an IP address is not considered a vulnerability in itself.” Nevertheless, the corporation promised to fix the problem in the next update.

In early August, British scientists discovered a new way to steal user passwords. The authors of the study stated that passwords can be stolen using the microphone of a hacked device and subsequent analysis of the audio recording using a neural network.