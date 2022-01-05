Experts have created a Trojan that simulates the shutdown process of an Apple smartphone. About it informs Bleeping Computer edition.

The spyware was designed to be studied and described by security professionals at ZecOps. A program called PoC (proof of concept) is implemented in iOS and takes control of some of the device’s processes. In the case when the user instructs the device to turn off, the program simulates this process without actually turning it off.

During its operation, the iPhone screen turns black, and a shutdown indicator appears on it. According to experts, the victim may think that the phone is turned off, although in fact the device will continue to work. After the user presses the button again, the device turns on. Attackers can use this method for surveillance.

The authors explained that such a Trojan can mislead the iPhone owner. So, experts recommend rebooting smartphones in case of detection of malicious programs – this usually unloads viruses from the gadget’s memory and destroys them. However, if the PoC program is running, the reboot does not occur and other viruses continue their work.

At the end of December, Apple recommended that users contact the police if they found an orphan AirTag beacon. The company is concerned about cases of surveillance of people using AirTag.