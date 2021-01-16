The United States, together with other NATO countries, are preparing for war with Russia, writes Konstantin Sivkov, Deputy President of the Russian Academy of Missile and Artillery Sciences (RARAN) for information policy, Doctor of Military Sciences, in the Military-Industrial Courier.

In his opinion, the capabilities of the American and, in the long term, the Chinese fleet are superior to the Russian one. “In this respect, it is interesting to turn to the positive experience of fighting the weakest fleets against a significantly more superior enemy,” the author writes, assuming that the success of the weakest fleet in the struggle at sea is possible.

The publication of the doctor of military sciences describes that, in particular, the Russian Zircon hypersonic missile, the declared maximum range of which is 1000 kilometers, will be able to destroy the aircraft carrier of the US Naval Forces (Navy), which “for striking important targets deep in the territory our country will be forced to approach our coast at a distance of 450-500 kilometers. “

“An alternative could be the use of coastal jump airfields for our aviation. On the one hand, this will significantly reduce its operational capabilities, and on the other hand, it will eliminate the main advantage of carrier-based aircraft – independence from coastal airfields, which can be destroyed, ”the author notes.

The expert sees another way of countering American aircraft carriers in the use of broadband mines. “The development of this type of weapon in the direction of developing samples that allow them to be used at depths of up to five thousand meters will make it possible to create a mine threat in almost all areas from which foreign aircraft carriers can operate against objects on the territory of Russia and its naval forces at sea,” RARAN Deputy President approves.

In November 2020, Sivkov admitted that Russia could create a “grouping of forces capable of destroying the United States by initiating destructive geophysical processes on its territory by delivering ammunition of several tens of megatons of TNT equivalent to critical areas on the American continent.”

In July, the expert said that the United States had forces capable of delivering a paralyzing blow to Russia. According to the expert, for this, the Americans “can rely mainly on sea-launched cruise missiles (SLCMs) and airborne missiles (ALCMs), strategic, tactical and carrier-based aviation.”