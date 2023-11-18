Miracle. I finally have access to a humorous moment in Parliament, that theater that is as predictable as it is boring. It is provided to me by a virtuoso in imposture and cynicism, to whom cultivated spirits discovered that his unpresentable move could be legitimized with something as prestigious as making necessity a virtue, the common good, the paradise of the unprotected and I don’t know how many other things. .

The Numantine Pedro Sánchez loses his impossible aura of a statesman when he bursts into an obscene laugh, prolonged, pleased, delighted with himself, as if he were having a laugh in a bar with his colleagues, when his defeated rival raises doubts about who it was that he has eaten the cake. And like a model and cruel thug of those who could say: “You are a fool, that you go away, man, that you leave me, that you don’t give me the ember, that I ate the cake that we were playing for in the end,” she allows herself to express her orgasm in public. And I say to myself: okay. With that transparent shameless man, with that illustrious climber, although also textbook, I could have a drink, but knowing that at any moment he is going to try to steal my wallet.

And I also really enjoy the dialectical mess, the result of the Dadaist plan that the sexy Ayuso sets up (I suspect that this definition is already in the process of excommunication) when she defends herself for having uttered the expression “son of a bitch” when the messiah of the weak remembers strategically in his speech from his allegedly corrupt brother. The most hilarious thing is his denial of the obvious, attributed to the perversions of language. He assures that she thought she understood that they had called her a “Mongolian” and a “fake.” But then she realized that what they were expressing was: “how cool she is” and “what a pacha.” In other words, she did not call the statesman a “son of a bitch,” but rather she likes fruit. And how I laugh and enjoy the temporary abandonment of masks in the great circus. The farce brings me joy, not the usual gesture of disgust.

