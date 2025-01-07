Didier Deschamps will not renew his contract and will no longer be the French coach, a position he has held since 2012, after the 2026 World Cup, French media announced this Tuesday.

Deschamps, 56, won the World Cup in Russia in 2018 and was a finalist four years later in Qatar.

The coach, who also won the 1998 World Cup as captain of the French team, will make his decision official tomorrow, Wednesday, in a television program in which Brigitte Macron, wife of the current president of France, also participates, according to ‘L’ Equip’.

13 years in office, after replacing Laurent Blanc

In 2026, Deschamps will complete 14 years at the helm of France, becoming one of the longest-serving European coaches at the helm of a national team, falling behind figures such as Joachim Löw (15 years in Germany) and Morten Olsen (15 also for Denmark). .

The former Olympique de Marseille and Juventus Turin midfielder has to his credit as a coach, in addition to the 2018 World Cup and the runners-up finish in 2022, a Euro Cup final lost at home against Portugal in 2016. He also won a Nations League in 2021, in which they defeated Spain.





Juan Bautista Martínez

In the almost 13 years that he has been in office, in which he replaced Laurent Blanc after the defeat in the quarterfinals of the Euro 2012 against the Spanish, Deschamps has had to manage several tense moments, such as the affair that affected in 2015 Mathieu Valbuena for whom Karim Benzema was convicted as an accomplice for attempted blackmail.

The French coach also survived the fall in 2023 of Noël Le Graët, the president of the French Federation who had hired him in 2012. Le Graët resigned after a series of accusations of moral and sexual harassment.

