“He will wear a mask,” warned Didier Deschamps, this Thursday afternoon, “but I will not give more details.” Half an hour later, Kylian Mbappé jumped onto the Red Bull Arena field with protection that covered his nose and cheekbones. A red, white and blue mask, the flag on the face, where the white axis with the national rooster on the forehead stood out. He immediately began to touch the ball in the rondo, completely integrated with his teammates from the French team who this Friday at 9:00 p.m. will face the Netherlands team in the second day of group D. The match will qualify the winner , but the attention of the training was not focused on tactical aspects but on the strange appearance of the most decisive footballer in Europe who, from time to time, between races, uncomfortable, adjusted his splint. A party for the dozens of photographers gathered at the place. At this rate Mbappé will make carbon fiber masks fashionable.

Like Cádiz or Waterloo, Leipzig has disturbing resonances for the French Republic. In a meadow near this city in Saxony, the army commanded by Napoleon suffered one of its most momentous defeats. But like the fans who paraded through the center carrying gigantic tricolor banners, indifferent to the bad vibes, Deschamps, world champion as a player and as a coach, entered the stadium’s conference room ready to display his strange southern sense of humor. “How is he feeling?” a journalist asked him, concerned about the state of health of Kylian Mbappé, who three days ago in his debut against Austria broke his nasal septum in a clash against Kevin Danso. “I’m fine, and you?” Deschamps responded impassively, before showing his irregular teeth at the corner of his mouth in a gambler’s smile.

“Everything is going in the best possible way,” said the coach, when asked if Mbappé would play, after days of speculation in which all kinds of possibilities were ventured. That he would miss the Euro Cup, that he would return for the round of 16 and that he would have surgery after the tournament. There was speculation of gloomy and optimistic possibilities. Some federation employees who were cautious and reluctant to see him compete against the Netherlands. But the footballer insists that he wants to do everything possible to move forward. Deschamps supports him. “Kylian trained briefly this Wednesday and will do the same in a few minutes,” said the coach before leading the Leipzig training session. “We will try to get him ready for tomorrow.”

“There is debate outside,” said Deschamps, “but inside the group serenity and calm reign. Kylian is with us. This is the best news. He is not worried. The doctors are doing their best, and regarding alignment my management of the situation does not change. “I continue talking to all the players to consult them and have information to make my decision, as always.”

“Frenkie de Jong is the best”

France has won five and lost one of the games played against the Netherlands since Deschamps took charge of the team in 2016. The balance is overwhelming. The circumstances do not seem to favor the team led by Koeman. “He has many injuries,” observed Griezmann; “They may be especially hurt by the loss of Frenkie de Jong, their best player.”

Griezmann gave his opinion on the state of his most famous teammate. “Kylian is very well,” he said; “a little swollen, but fine. We follow his sensations. The match against Austria was very tough physically. They are strong and defended aggressively. We hope to recover well to compete again.”

Giroud, a nine area, or Barcola, a winger who acts on the left, are the alternatives that Deschamps uses to face the Netherlands if Mbappé is finally not able to play. “The whole team will have to adapt if Mbappé is not there,” said Griezmann, “if you are missing the best player in the world it is normal.”

