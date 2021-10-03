In an interview with Téléfoot, Didier Deschamps compared the attacking trio of PSG to that of the France team.

Didier Deschamps lent himself to the game for Telefoot. At the microphone of the Sunday show, the coach of the Blues was invited to answer a series of quick questions with “yes” or “no”. And these questions concerned a possible return of Olivier Giroud in Blue, that of Dimitri Payet, but also the offensive trios of PSG and the Blues. Which one is stronger offensively? Rather Messi or Benzema? DD replied, or rather evaded.

Deschamps: “Benzema deserves the Ballon d’Or”

“The Switzerland-France match [éliminé de l’Euro 2020 aux tirs au but] was it your worst day as a manager? Did you have the idea of ​​leaving your post after the Euro?

No, and no.

Would you like to add the League of Nations to your prize list?

I would like.

Can Olivier Giroud hope to return to the France team one day?

Yes.

Have you thought about bringing back Dimitri Payet, given his current form?

No.

Hugo Lloris is ten games from the French selection record of Lilian Thuram. Will he overtake him?

Yes.

Will Kylian Mbappé win the Ballon d’Or?

Yeah, probably.

Is the Mbappé-Benzema-Griezmann trio better than Mbappé-Neymar-Messi?

It is just as well.

Are you in favor of a World Cup every two years?

No.

Does Karim Benzema deserve the Ballon d’Or this year?

Yes. “

Those concerned will draw the necessary conclusions….