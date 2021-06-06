No coach likes to go to a great championship such as the Eurocup with his team with the “favorite” sign. Because it puts a lot of pressure, because it can give rise to various anxieties and in some cases also for reasons of superstition.

Mourinho has done it: he has pointed to the France of Deschamps, Mbappé, Benzema, Griezmann … as the top favorite to win the Eurocup. Something that Deschamps did not like too much, although it has been taken with enough humor, allowing himself to respond to the now commentator and critic during the Eurocup, as well as coach of Roma from next season. Deschamps has defended himself from the one who has placed him the poster of the great favorite with the best attack, the good sense of humor. “Jose, I thought the same about his Tottenham, but it did not go as planned …”, Deschamps replied in a statement he has collected Telefooot.

Mourinho did just a few hours ago a detailed analysis of the main candidate teams to win the European championship title in his fixed collaboration in The Sun. The Portuguese coach did not hesitate to opt for one, France, with a large margin of advantage over the rest. “With Mbappé it is very difficult not to win”, he was quick to affirm. Mourinho praised the great squad that Deschamps has and the difficulty of opting for an eleven: “I could make an A team, a B team and a C team because right now they have an incredible number of top players. When you have Kylian Mbappé on your side, it is very difficult not to win. He is one of those players who wins matches and scares opponents. Mbappé goes with everything to try to show everyone that, after Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, he is the next best. Didier Deschamps knows what he wants. They are the world champions. They are the last finalists of the Eurocup. I think that whatever is less than reaching the final, for them it is nothing. “

The favoritism Mourinho speaks of has not pleased Deschamps too much, who has responded with the same coin. Because The Portuguese’s praising statements are a double-edged sword, suggesting that, if he does not win it, he will be a failure: “Deschamps just knows what he wants. Every player has to respect him because if not, he is not there. When you have this discipline and when each player does what the coach wants, the team becomes very, very strong. I don’t see any weakness. Yes I had to say a team to win, it would be this one, because the group of players is fantastic. They have to win the Eurocup. If not, it will be a failed Euro. “