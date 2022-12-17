The French coach, Didier Deschamps, appeared at the press conference prior to the grand final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup that will pit the French team against Argentina.
In addition to the issues of a final in France, there is also concern about ‘The camel virus’ that has affected several French players, in fact, Rabiot and Upamecano already missed the semifinal duel due to this disease.
These are the statements of Didier Deschamps at a press conference:
Last minute of the players affected by the virus: “The players were sleeping when I left, so I don’t have the latest information. We try to manage as best we can, calmly. There will be data today. I’ll have it tonight and until tomorrow to make sure we’re ready for this big game. “It’s an issue that interests them, I understand. We try to take all possible precautions, adapt and deal with it, without going overboard. This is obviously a situation … If it didn’t exist it would be better, but we manage as we can.”
Preview of the final: “The context of a final is always special. There is an emotional side that can be different for each player. When it is the first final for a player, there is less data and references. Playing several finals helps. There is an emotional management that is important. In relation to that, my speech or the talks that I can have with all the players are not, of course, identical for each one of them.”
If you are concerned: “There are imponderables, situations to which you have to adapt. We did everything possible to get to tomorrow’s game against Argentina well. They also had to deal with certain situations. The fact that they lost the first game against Saudi Arabia… I have no worries or stress. The important thing in preparing for a match like this is to remain calm. In a World Cup final, there is the match, but also the context, which is special. But I know that, for the Argentines , and perhaps also some French, would also like to see Messi win the title.
Benzema: Does the word spread among foreign journalists to ask about him? If I don’t answer, you’ll say I’m angry. I have players who were injured before. Karim is one of them. The last to be injured was Lucas Hernández. Since then, I have 24 players to manage. Posing the question about these players is, to say the least, a bit awkward. The group is here. I am not worried about the invitations of players, former players or injured players nor do I deal with it. We had a group at the beginning and because of what happened… We lost three of them, with Nkunku at the beginning. They were part of the beginning of the adventure. Tomorrow we will be 24″.
Her future: “The French team is the best thing that has happened to me in my life. Already as a player. And I have the privilege of verifying it as a coach. It is the passion, the very high level. I am very happy in this position. The most important thing I have never been It’s not me, but the team. It’s above everything, I’m at your service, and I’m still there for tomorrow’s game. But I’m not the most important thing. The only thing I have in mind is tomorrow’s game”.
The atmosphere of the party: “This Argentine team has very strong popular support. This is the case in all competitions. In the stadium tomorrow, although there will be French fans, the majority will be from Argentina. I expect a festive atmosphere. The Argentine people are passionate. They fully support to his team. There is a festive atmosphere, there is a lot of singing. It is good that there is such an atmosphere for a match like this. It is a final. Afterwards, our opponents are not in the stands, but on the field. One of the two teams will have a third star on his shirt after tomorrow’s game”
Mbappé: “When he has to speak, he speaks. He has spoken at times. Kylian needs peace and serenity. He is focused on the pitch, on what he has to do on the pitch. He is in an excellent state of mind. I don’t want to disturb his calm, your mood…”.
What Argentina expects to find: “Seven players from 2018 are still here. It’s not really the same team. I’m not going to compare, it doesn’t make sense. That was in the round of 16. But the six games played, with different players, different systems, that’s useful. We have three observers who have seen all their matches. This allows us to have accurate information. Argentina can do something different tomorrow, but so can we. Morocco, in the semifinals, started with a defense of five. They had not done it before. We have to be prepared for any situation”.
