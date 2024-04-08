Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Didier Deschamps, the coach of the French national team, follows the performance of the “Roosters” players with their clubs, and does not miss an opportunity to defend them, praise them and support them, and solve any problems they face with their clubs, because they represent the “live ammunition” that they rely on, especially with the start of the European Nations Cup approaching.” Euro 2024” in Germany.

In an interview with the French “Telefoot” network, Deschamps spoke in particular about Ousmane Dembélé, the “winger” of Paris Saint-Germain and the national team, and the world champion who won the 2018 World Cup, expressing his great happiness at his appearance at this wonderful level with his club and the “Roosters” after many years of The decline was due to his many muscle injuries, when he was a player in Barcelona, ​​and before his arrival in Paris last summer.

Deschamps praised Dembele's high performance, after he got rid of the injuries that hindered his football career, as he played 34 matches this season with Saint-Germain in various competitions so far, while he played only 35 matches in his last full season with Barcelona.

Deschamps admitted that the progress made by Dembélé was not only beneficial to his club, but also to the national team as well, because he and Kylian Mbappe became the permanent danger with the “Roosters”, just as they are with Saint-Germain.

Deschamps, the world champion who won the World Cup in France as a player in 1998, expressed his great pride in Dembele's recovery of his physical fitness, which had caused his level to decline during other previous seasons, but Deschamps admitted that Dembele has one “weak point”, as he still lacks effectiveness in front of goal, even though he… He is good at shooting with both feet, as he only scored one goal this season with Saint-Germain, but he registered his strong presence on another level, which is “making goals,” and he has scored the most goals for Paris this season (12 assists) to his teammates.

Deschamps concluded his speech by saying that the work that Dembélé is doing in Saint-Germain is very good, in light of his consistent level and regularity in playing, and this is reflected in his performance in the national team.